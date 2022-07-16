Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJR. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,883,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.