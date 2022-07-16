Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 1,063,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

