BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. Mizuho started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 232.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

BTAI stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.