World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.78.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

