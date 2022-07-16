Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $500.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $339.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.