Critical Review: Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Educational Development and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Educational Development $142.23 million 0.23 $8.31 million $0.61 6.04 Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.30 $13.42 million ($0.35) -9.20

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Educational Development. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Educational Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Educational Development has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.4% of Educational Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Educational Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Educational Development and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Educational Development 4.08% 10.99% 4.73% Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Educational Development and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 417.60%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Educational Development.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats Educational Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. Educational Development Corporation markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

