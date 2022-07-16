Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

