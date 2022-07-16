Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRVY. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €33.61 ($33.61) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

