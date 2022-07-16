Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.14. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,900,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.