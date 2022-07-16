Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Critical Analysis

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Américas has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Américas and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Enel Américas presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.48%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 297.73%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel Américas.

This table compares Enel Américas and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 5.57% 6.15% 2.64% Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Américas and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $16.19 billion 0.45 $740.86 million $0.43 11.19 Heliogen $8.80 million 42.55 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru. As of December 31, 2021, it had 15,926 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 26.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

