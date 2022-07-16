Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,415 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after buying an additional 97,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,458.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.