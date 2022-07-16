Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Financial Review

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Future FinTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 7.79 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.19 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% -2.01% -690.34% Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36%

Risk and Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Future FinTech Group beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

