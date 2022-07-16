Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 11.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

