Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

