Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

