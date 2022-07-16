Strs Ohio Sells 16,400 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $169,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education Stock Up 3.4 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $2,672,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 364,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

