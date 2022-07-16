Strs Ohio Has $863,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 309.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $215,229,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

