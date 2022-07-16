Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,920 shares of company stock worth $161,966. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

