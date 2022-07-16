Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

