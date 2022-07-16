Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vicor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Vicor stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

