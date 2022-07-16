Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $88.02 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.