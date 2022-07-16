Insider Selling: VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Further Reading

