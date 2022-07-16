Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 364.8% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

