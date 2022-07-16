Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 372.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of COVTY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($62.00) to €58.50 ($58.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Covestro from €43.00 ($43.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($72.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

