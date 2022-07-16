Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 372.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Covestro Price Performance
Shares of COVTY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.
Covestro Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Featured Articles
