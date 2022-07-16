Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

