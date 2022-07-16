Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %
Starbucks stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
