Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

