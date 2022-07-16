Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

