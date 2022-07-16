Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lendlease Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Lendlease Group stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.
About Lendlease Group
