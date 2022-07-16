Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases By 362.6%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,100 shares, an increase of 362.6% from the June 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
CNNEF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
