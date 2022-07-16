Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.