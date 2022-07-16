Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 378.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

