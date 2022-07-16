Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 378.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

