Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VBF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Invesco Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.