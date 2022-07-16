Short Interest in EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Grows By 390.5%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EHAVE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EHVVF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. EHAVE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About EHAVE
