New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Up 355.2% in June

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 355.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVSAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

