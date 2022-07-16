Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 396.1% in June

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,800 shares, an increase of 396.1% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Relief Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

