Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 396.1% in June

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,800 shares, an increase of 396.1% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Relief Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Relief Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.