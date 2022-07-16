Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Grows By 376.1%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, an increase of 376.1% from the June 15th total of 185,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Price Performance

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

