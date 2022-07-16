Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of MGM Resorts International worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

