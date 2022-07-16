Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Abiomed worth $42,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $268.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average is $287.93. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

