Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,909,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after buying an additional 626,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

