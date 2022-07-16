Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Buys $831,180.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $46.46 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 16.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.