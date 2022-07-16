Patrick M. Lavelle Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VOXX International Trading Up 9.2 %

VOXX International stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

