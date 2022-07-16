Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Sells $72,200.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

LPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $153,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.