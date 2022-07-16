Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $50.85 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

