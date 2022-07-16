Scott Robinson Sells 8,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,955,130.50.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %
TSE PEY opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
