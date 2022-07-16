SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,402.00 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,371,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Karen Singer acquired 166,342 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer bought 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer bought 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer bought 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

