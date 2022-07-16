Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several research firms have commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

