Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.16. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

