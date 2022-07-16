Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,242 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $80,059.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $30,962.78.

NASDAQ PI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

