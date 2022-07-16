Steven H. Kaplan Sells 400 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $126.88.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Stories
