Steven H. Kaplan Sells 400 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $126.88.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $3,319,000.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.