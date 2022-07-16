Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $95,600.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

