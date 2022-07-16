T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $158.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

