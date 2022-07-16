Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

